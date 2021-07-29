Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VMI stock opened at $232.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

