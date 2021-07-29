Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

