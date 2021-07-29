Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.46

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.46 and last traded at $125.06, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.