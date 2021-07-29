Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.09

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.09 and last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.27.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

