Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WHG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

