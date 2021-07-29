The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.32

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59), with a volume of 339088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,903.50 ($24.87).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -33.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,881.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

