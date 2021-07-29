Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98. The stock has a market cap of $483.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.