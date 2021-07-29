Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

