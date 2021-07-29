Truist Securiti Comments on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.