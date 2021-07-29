Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zovio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1,292.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Zovio worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

