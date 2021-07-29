OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

OMRON stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.58. 6,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76. OMRON has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

