Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

