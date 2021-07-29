Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

