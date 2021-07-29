180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

