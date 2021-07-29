Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 55 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

