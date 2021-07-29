SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

