Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $228,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $365.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $256.55 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

