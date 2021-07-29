Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hyliion by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

