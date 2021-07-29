Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $196,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

