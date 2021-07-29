Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYLN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

