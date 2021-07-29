Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5,856.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

