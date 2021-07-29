Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

