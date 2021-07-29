Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 496,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

