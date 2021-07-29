Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Down 10.7%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.68. 269,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 192,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDE. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$545.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

