ZCore Market Capitalization Achieves $198,956.20 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $198,956.20 and $803.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,370,115 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.