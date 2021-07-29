Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 36,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.33. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

