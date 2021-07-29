Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $609.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $609.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $12.05 on Thursday, hitting $469.06. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,511. Chemed has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.