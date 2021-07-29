Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 25,541 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

