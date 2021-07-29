Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 13,367 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

