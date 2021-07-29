Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,166 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.73 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

