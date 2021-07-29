Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 198.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.26% of National Instruments worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

