Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 48.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 389.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth about $14,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

