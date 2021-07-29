Colony Group LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.40.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.