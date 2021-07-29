Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.350-$7.550 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $68.82. 260,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.