Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,228. The company has a market cap of $373.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

