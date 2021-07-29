Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,362% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 8,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.