Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,362% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.
Shares of COLD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 8,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
