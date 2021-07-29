Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

