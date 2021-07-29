Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.96.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

