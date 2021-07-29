Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 2.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tredegar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tredegar by 489.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.