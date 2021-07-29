DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 189.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 987.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.34. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.24, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

