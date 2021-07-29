Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 86,444 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,444 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.18. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.