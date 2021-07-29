Millennium Management LLC Buys 324,980 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 543.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,980 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

