Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

