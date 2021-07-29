Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cintas were worth $82,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $390.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $295.52 and a one year high of $395.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.