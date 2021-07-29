Stonnington Group LLC Invests $327,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

