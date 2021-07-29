Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Corteva by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.