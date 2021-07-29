Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

