Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $89.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

