Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Noah by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 611.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOAH opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

