Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Noah by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 611.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE NOAH opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.
Noah Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.