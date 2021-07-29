Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in RingCentral by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $266.43 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,065.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

